Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Trading Down 17%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)’s share price fell 17% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wereldhave in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.