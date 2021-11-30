West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.79

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 68022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

A number of analysts have commented on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

