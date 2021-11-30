Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 121,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,928. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.