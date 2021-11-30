Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 55.1% in November

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 9,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,430. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 115,139 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

