Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Critical Survey

Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00% Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10%

This table compares Western Union and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.84 billion 1.34 $744.30 million $1.98 8.16 Mastercard $15.30 billion 20.74 $6.41 billion $8.13 39.73

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Western Union. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Western Union has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Union and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 6 3 0 2.00 Mastercard 0 1 18 0 2.95

Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $430.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than Mastercard.

Dividends

Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Union pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Union has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Mastercard has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats Western Union on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

