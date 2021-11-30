Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.