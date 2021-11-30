Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.48

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.