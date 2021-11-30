WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 61,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

