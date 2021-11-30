Wilhelmina International (WHLM) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wilhelmina International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wilhelmina International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International Competitors 164 665 964 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Wilhelmina International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wilhelmina International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $41.60 million -$4.94 million 7.20 Wilhelmina International Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 18.66

Wilhelmina International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International. Wilhelmina International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 7.67% 21.19% 11.91% Wilhelmina International Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International’s peers have a beta of 2.24, indicating that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International peers beat Wilhelmina International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

