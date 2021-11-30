William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.28 on Monday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $125.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

