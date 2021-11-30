Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 4,850 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

