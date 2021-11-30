Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 238.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

