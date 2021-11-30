WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,664 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 4.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.76% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $54,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.