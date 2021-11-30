Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON WIN opened at GBX 342 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

