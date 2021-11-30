WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 961.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD remained flat at $$21.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 142,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

