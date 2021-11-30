Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

