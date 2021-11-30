Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 5.7%

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.54 and last traded at $121.68. 25,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,578,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

