Woodward Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,183% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

