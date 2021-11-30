Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.54

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 118329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
