Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.54

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 118329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.