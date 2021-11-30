Wownero Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.86 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Wownero has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $65,781.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

