Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.44 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $56,979.41 or 0.97865683 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.44 billion and approximately $309.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00630216 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 253,476 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

