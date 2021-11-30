Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Xencor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

