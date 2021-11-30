Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
Shares of XNCR stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Xencor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
