Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of YKLTY opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

