Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yellow by 218.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

YELL stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

