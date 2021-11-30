YouGov plc (YOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

YOU stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,345.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,258.54. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 145.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

