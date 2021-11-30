Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,556.13

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,556.13 ($20.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,455 ($19.01). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34), with a volume of 22,157 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,508.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,556.13. The firm has a market cap of £865.46 million and a P/E ratio of 986.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

