Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

