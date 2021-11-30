Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

YJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,079. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.70. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 239.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 1,030.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

