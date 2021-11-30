Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,685 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 21.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 68.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.