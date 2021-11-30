Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOLO opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

