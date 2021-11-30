Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.29. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85. Option Care Health has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.20.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

