Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

