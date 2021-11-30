Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,181. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

