Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

ATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $218.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

