Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings per share of $3.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.57. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

BURL stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.31. 33,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.78. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $217.38 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

