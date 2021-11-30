Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

