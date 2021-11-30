Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,929. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

