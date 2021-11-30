Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.46. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 305,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

