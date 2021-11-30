Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 190,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,847. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

