Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.80. 26,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,843. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $262.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

