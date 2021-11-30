Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce $465.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $461.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OII opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

