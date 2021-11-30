Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.20 million and the highest is $269.13 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $925.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.27. 5,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,391. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

