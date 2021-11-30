Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

