Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 2,509,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

