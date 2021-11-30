Zacks: Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,338,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 108,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

