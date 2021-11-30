Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,244 shares of company stock worth $721,376. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.26%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

