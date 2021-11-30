Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $598.32 million and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Viant Technology by 69.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

