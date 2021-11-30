Zacks Investment Research Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Strong Sell

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged the industry in the past three months due to sluggish top and bottom-line numbers for third-quarter fiscal 2021. Supply-chain headwinds, including factory closures and port congestion, led to product delays, making it challenging to fulfill strong customer demand. Driven by drab results and the expectation of persistent supply-chain woes, Gap cut its view for fiscal 2021. The company also expects inventory levels in the fiscal fourth quarter to rise year over year in the high-single digits. Higher operating expenses, driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands, remain concerning. However, continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands as well as solid online show remained upsides. Improved margins also led to bottom-line growth in the said quarter. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy bodes well.”

Get GAP alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GAP by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.