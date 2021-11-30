Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

