Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

ORPH stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

